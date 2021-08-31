Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

202,157 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SL 4x4 S EXT. CAB CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS BED LINER&COVER "BACK RACK"

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SL 4x4 S EXT. CAB CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS BED LINER&COVER "BACK RACK"

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

202,157KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7641871
  • Stock #: A1418
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA9AZ157437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1418
  • Mileage 202,157 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*6 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition Ext cab 4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. "BACK RACK". Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner and Cover, Direction Compass, Side Running Boards, Trailer Brake Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

