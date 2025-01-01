Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>In great shape and condition,7 passenger,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Back up camera, power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $7900 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.</div><div><br></div><div>RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div> MILTON ONTARIO   </div>

2010 Honda Odyssey

228,312 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12571199

2010 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1748406878
  2. 1748406878
  3. 1748406878
  4. 1748406878
  5. 1748406878
  6. 1748406878
  7. 1748406878
  8. 1748406878
  9. 1748406878
  10. 1748406878
  11. 1748406878
  12. 1748406878
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
228,312KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL3H63AB508362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 228,312 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,7 passenger,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Back up camera, power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $7900 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Milton, ON
2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L 228,312 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Infiniti JX35 Sunroof/Alloys/Nav for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Infiniti JX35 Sunroof/Alloys/Nav 174,383 KM $10,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 160,352 KM $9,750 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2010 Honda Odyssey