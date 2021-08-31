2010 Honda Odyssey

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Honda Odyssey EX 8 PASSENGER With DVD Entertainment Pkg, Power Sliding Door, White on Grey Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, DVD Entertainment Pkg, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Rear Climate Control, Power Sliding Door,, Keyless, Auto Start, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6