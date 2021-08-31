2010 Honda Odyssey

$14,795 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 7 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7990140

7990140 Stock #: D6785

D6785 VIN: 5FNRL3H52AB504620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6785

Mileage 114,778 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Roof DVD/TV Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.