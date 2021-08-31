Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

114,778 KM

Details Description Features

$14,795

+ tax & licensing
$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

EX Rear DVD Power Sliding Door No Accident Certified

2010 Honda Odyssey

EX Rear DVD Power Sliding Door No Accident Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

114,778KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7990140
  Stock #: D6785
  VIN: 5FNRL3H52AB504620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6785
  • Mileage 114,778 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Honda Odyssey EX 8 PASSENGER With DVD Entertainment Pkg, Power Sliding Door, White on Grey Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, DVD Entertainment Pkg, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Rear Climate Control, Power Sliding Door,, Keyless, Auto Start, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Roof DVD/TV
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

