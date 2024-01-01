Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Honda Pilot LX for sale in Milton, ON

2010 Honda Pilot

195,132 KM

Details Features

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Pilot

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Pilot

LX

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1729461181
  2. 1729461181
  3. 1729461181
  4. 1729461181
  5. 1729461181
  6. 1729461181
  7. 1729461181
  8. 1729461181
  9. 1729461181
  10. 1729461181
  11. 1729461181
  12. 1729461181
  13. 1729461181
  14. 1729461181
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,132KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H20AB503657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 195,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2015 Kia Soul EX for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Kia Soul EX 163,253 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i for sale in Milton, ON
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 130,652 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 133,680 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Pilot