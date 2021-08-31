2010 Honda Ridgeline

$13,895 + taxes & licensing 2 3 6 , 3 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7946060

7946060 Stock #: A1488

A1488 VIN: 5FPYK1F57AB502097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1488

Mileage 236,324 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Windows Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks Storage Box Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.