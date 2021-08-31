Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

236,324 KM

Details Description Features

$13,895

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

RTL 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER AUX POWER OPTIONS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

236,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7946060
  • Stock #: A1488
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F57AB502097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,324 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Honda Ridgeline RTL Crew Cab 4 Door, 3.5L V6  4WD with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, AUX, and Alloys. Silver on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Control, Compass Direction, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Storage Box
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

