2010 Hyundai Elantra

117,480 KM

$8,350

+ tax & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

GL

GL

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,480KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453772
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD8AU092042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record , Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained ,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock, Heated seats,Keyless entry, .....Two set of tires…..vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8350 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

