2010 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,350 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 4 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8453772

8453772 VIN: KMHDU4BD8AU092042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,480 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.