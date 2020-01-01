Menu
2010 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0T 6 SPEED MANUAL LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIFIED

2010 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0T 6 SPEED MANUAL LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIFIED

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,084KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4446906
  • Stock #: D5644
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD5AU008680
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*LOW KM*ONE OWNER*LOCAL VEHICLE*Very Clean Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium Turbocharged in a Fantastic Shape, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Blue on Black Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $309/ Monthly or $142/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

