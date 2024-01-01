Menu
<div>Excellent condition,Low KM,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Back up camera,Keyless entry, etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...Finanacing Available....view and test drive by appointment only.</div>

2010 Infiniti G37

129,358 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Infiniti G37

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,358KM
VIN JN1CV6AR1AM457928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Low KM,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Back up camera,Keyless entry, etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...Finanacing Available....view and test drive by appointment only.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

