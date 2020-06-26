Menu
$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Lexus IS

2010 Lexus IS

IS 250 AWD Navigation Camera Certified 2 Year Warranty

2010 Lexus IS

IS 250 AWD Navigation Camera Certified 2 Year Warranty

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,958KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5294399
  • Stock #: A863
  • VIN: JTHCF5C28A5040139
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Beautiful Lexus IS 250 AWD, Ultra Premium, Navigation System*Back up Camera*Bluetooth* Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Proximity Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Heated/ Ventilated Cooling Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

