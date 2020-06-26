2010 Lexus IS

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Proximity Key

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer

Bluetooth Windows Sunroof

Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD

Heated Side Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Vehicle Stability Management VSM

Smart / Active Cornering Headlights

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Assisted Braking

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Nav / Navigation Package

Backup / Rear View Camera

Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.