$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2010 Lexus LX 570
LUXURY AWD DVD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8611817
- Stock #: A1697
- VIN: JTJHY7AX1A4034973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1697
- Mileage 189,704 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 4WD, V8 8 Passenger With DVD Entertainment Pkg , Navigation System, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Silver on Grey Leather Int. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation, Rear View Camera, DVD, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Alloy, Collision Avoidance Warning, Lane Keep, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hydraulic Lift, Parking Sensor, Sunroof, Alloys, Front Camera, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.