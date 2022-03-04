Menu
2010 Lexus LX 570

189,704 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Lexus LX 570

2010 Lexus LX 570

LUXURY AWD DVD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

2010 Lexus LX 570

LUXURY AWD DVD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,704KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8611817
  Stock #: A1697
  VIN: JTJHY7AX1A4034973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1697
  • Mileage 189,704 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 4WD, V8 8 Passenger With DVD Entertainment Pkg , Navigation System, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Silver on Grey Leather Int. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation, Rear View Camera, DVD, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Alloy, Collision Avoidance Warning, Lane Keep, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hydraulic Lift, Parking Sensor, Sunroof, Alloys, Front Camera, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Step Bumper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Power Folding Seats
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Roof Heat/Air
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

