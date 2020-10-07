Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda CX-7

154,606 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda CX-7

2010 Mazda CX-7

GT AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda CX-7

GT AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 6107667
  2. 6107667
  3. 6107667
  4. 6107667
  5. 6107667
  6. 6107667
  7. 6107667
  8. 6107667
  9. 6107667
  10. 6107667
  11. 6107667
  12. 6107667
  13. 6107667
  14. 6107667
  15. 6107667
  16. 6107667
  17. 6107667
  18. 6107667
  19. 6107667
  20. 6107667
  21. 6107667
  22. 6107667
  23. 6107667
  24. 6107667
  25. 6107667
  26. 6107667
  27. 6107667
  28. 6107667
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,606KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6107667
  • Stock #: A1081
  • VIN: JM3ER4W30A0331187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1081
  • Mileage 154,606 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Mazda CX-7 2.3L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, and Heated Leather Seats. Maroon on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

 Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2012 Honda Pilot TOU...
 207,656 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Tacoma S...
 148,869 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry SE...
 161,368 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory