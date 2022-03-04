Menu
2010 Mazda CX-7

147,046 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Mazda CX-7

2010 Mazda CX-7

GT TURBO AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* TOW HITCH CRUISE ALLOYS

2010 Mazda CX-7

GT TURBO AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* TOW HITCH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,046KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8514791
  Stock #: A1663
  VIN: JM3ER4W3XA0331505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1663
  • Mileage 147,046 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*AWD*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda CX-7 2.3L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission has Tow Hitch, Alloys, and Cruise.  Brown on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, Premium Audio System, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

