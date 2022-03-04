2010 Mazda CX-7

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8514791

8514791 Stock #: A1663

A1663 VIN: JM3ER4W3XA0331505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1663

Mileage 147,046 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.