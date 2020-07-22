Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

251,511 KM

Details Description

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

GS | GREAT ON GAS | ALLOYS | GREAT SHAPE!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

  • Listing ID: 5393207
  • Stock #: DJ422A
  • VIN: JM1BL1SFXA1112730

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

251,511KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 251,511 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold ?as is,? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WOW WOW WHAT A DEAL!!! 2010 MAZDA 3 IN AMAZING SHAPE!!! Equipped with a 2.0L Engine, Manual Transmission, Power Windows, Winter Tires, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Air Conditioning and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario! YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE!!!

