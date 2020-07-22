2010 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
This vehicle is being sold ?as is,? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WOW WOW WHAT A DEAL!!! 2010 MAZDA 3 IN AMAZING SHAPE!!! Equipped with a 2.0L Engine, Manual Transmission, Power Windows, Winter Tires, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Air Conditioning and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario! YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE!!!
