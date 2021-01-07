Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

171,057 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring Leather Automatic Certified 2 YR Warranty

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring Leather Automatic Certified 2 YR Warranty

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,057KM
Used
  VIN: JM1CR2W34A0369025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6301
  • Mileage 171,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Clean Mazda 5 Grand Touring Edition, Automatic, Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC,, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON.

Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!! Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

