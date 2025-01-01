$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA6
GS
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8BH2A5M35188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Sunroof,cruise control,power Windows,Power seats,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
