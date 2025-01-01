2010 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Sunroof,cruise control,power Windows,Power seats,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

 RELIANCE AUTO 
8215 LAWSON ROAD 
MILTON ONTARIO 
PH:647-281-2241

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1YVHZ8BH2A5M35188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Sunroof,cruise control,power Windows,Power seats,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH:647-281-2241  

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

