Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan 370Z

144,290 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan 370Z

2010 Nissan 370Z

370Z ROADSTER TOURING CONVERTIBLE *1 OWNER*33 NISSAN SERVICE*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan 370Z

370Z ROADSTER TOURING CONVERTIBLE *1 OWNER*33 NISSAN SERVICE*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10602729
  2. 10602729
  3. 10602729
  4. 10602729
  5. 10602729
  6. 10602729
  7. 10602729
  8. 10602729
  9. 10602729
  10. 10602729
  11. 10602729
  12. 10602729
  13. 10602729
  14. 10602729
  15. 10602729
  16. 10602729
  17. 10602729
  18. 10602729
  19. 10602729
  20. 10602729
  21. 10602729
  22. 10602729
  23. 10602729
  24. 10602729
  25. 10602729
  26. 10602729
  27. 10602729
  28. 10602729
  29. 10602729
  30. 10602729
  31. 10602729
  32. 10602729
  33. 10602729
  34. 10602729
  35. 10602729
  36. 10602729
  37. 10602729
  38. 10602729
  39. 10602729
  40. 10602729
  41. 10602729
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10602729
  • Stock #: A2364
  • VIN: JN1AZ4FH0AM303176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2364
  • Mileage 144,290 KM

Vehicle Description

*33 DEATILED NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*1 OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean 3.7L V6 Nissan 370Z Convertible with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Dual Power Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated/Ventilated Leather front Seats, Bluetooth, Paddles Shifters, Premuim Bose Audio System, Push to start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2010 Nissan 370Z 370...
 144,290 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 63,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 98,480 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory