2010 Nissan 370Z
370Z ROADSTER TOURING CONVERTIBLE *1 OWNER*33 NISSAN SERVICE*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
144,290KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10602729
- Stock #: A2364
- VIN: JN1AZ4FH0AM303176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
