2010 Nissan Frontier

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013516

8013516 Stock #: A1512

A1512 VIN: 1N6AD0FV0AC435934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1512

Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD 4x4 Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.