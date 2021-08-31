Menu
2010 Nissan Frontier

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Nissan Frontier

2010 Nissan Frontier

V6 LE 4x4 CREW CAB CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* RUNNING BOARDS *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

2010 Nissan Frontier

V6 LE 4x4 CREW CAB CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* RUNNING BOARDS *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

195,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8013516
  • Stock #: A1512
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV0AC435934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1512
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean Nissan Frontier LE 4x4 Crew Cab 4.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Controls and Tow Hitch. Pearl White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Bed Liner and Cover, Cruise Control, Alloys, Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
AWD
4x4
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

