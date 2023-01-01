$11,495+ tax & licensing
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2010 Nissan Murano
2010 Nissan Murano
SL AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
125,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10528293
- Stock #: A2337
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW8AW118928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2337
- Mileage 125,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2