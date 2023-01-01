Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Murano

125,160 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Murano

2010 Nissan Murano

SL AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Murano

SL AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10528293
  2. 10528293
  3. 10528293
  4. 10528293
  5. 10528293
  6. 10528293
  7. 10528293
  8. 10528293
  9. 10528293
  10. 10528293
  11. 10528293
  12. 10528293
  13. 10528293
  14. 10528293
  15. 10528293
  16. 10528293
  17. 10528293
  18. 10528293
  19. 10528293
  20. 10528293
  21. 10528293
  22. 10528293
  23. 10528293
  24. 10528293
  25. 10528293
  26. 10528293
  27. 10528293
  28. 10528293
  29. 10528293
  30. 10528293
  31. 10528293
  32. 10528293
  33. 10528293
  34. 10528293
  35. 10528293
  36. 10528293
  37. 10528293
  38. 10528293
  39. 10528293
  40. 10528293
  41. 10528293
  42. 10528293
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528293
  • Stock #: A2337
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW8AW118928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2337
  • Mileage 125,160 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Nissan Murano 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Bronze on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2014 MINI Cooper Pac...
 132,200 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 138,150 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 170,510 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory