2010 Nissan Rogue

175,439 KM

$10,595

+ tax & licensing
$10,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS HEATED SEATS

SL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS HEATED SEATS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

175,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8540174
  • Stock #: A1672
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3AW124316

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1672
  • Mileage 175,439 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS**ONE OWNER*  Very Clean Nissan Rogue SL AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission. Silver on Red/Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Alloys, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

