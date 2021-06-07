Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

107,621 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2.5X SPORT AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH POWER HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Used
  • Listing ID: 7209191
  • Stock #: A1297
  • VIN: JF2SH6BC6AH803332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1297
  • Mileage 107,621 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY* LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5 X Sport Pkg AWD With Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seat, Alloys and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

