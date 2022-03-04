2010 Subaru Forester

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 3 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8645138

8645138 Stock #: A1702

A1702 VIN: JF2SH6FC8AH704439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1702

Mileage 188,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.