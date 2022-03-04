Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

188,300 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5XT LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED POWER LEATHER HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5XT LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED POWER LEATHER HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8645138
  • Stock #: A1702
  • VIN: JF2SH6FC8AH704439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1702
  • Mileage 188,300 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited Pkg AWD With Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seat, Alloys and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Roof Rack, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Control, Pano roof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

