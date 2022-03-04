Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

135,733 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

WRX WRX TURBO 2.5L AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

135,733KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8471040
  • Stock #: A1648
  • VIN: JF1GH7G66AG806742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,733 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Impreza 2.5L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with 5SP Manual Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS* 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

