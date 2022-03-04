$13,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Impreza
WRX WRX TURBO 2.5L AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$13,495
- Stock #: A1648
- VIN: JF1GH7G66AG806742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,733 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Impreza 2.5L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with 5SP Manual Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS*
