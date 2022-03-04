2010 Subaru Impreza

$13,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 7 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

A1648 VIN: JF1GH7G66AG806742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1648

Mileage 135,733 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

