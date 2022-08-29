Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

253,145 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i AWD HATCHBACK 5SP MANUAL SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i AWD HATCHBACK 5SP MANUAL SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

253,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9195919
  • Stock #: A1797
  • VIN: JF1GH6C62AG801702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1797
  • Mileage 253,145 KM

Vehicle Description

*2ND SET RIMS/TIERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Impreza 2.5L 4Cyl AWD with 5SP Manual Transmission has Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE

OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with
all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is
not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for
use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's
expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its 


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
AWD
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

