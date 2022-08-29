$6,990+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2010 Subaru Impreza
2.5i AWD HATCHBACK 5SP MANUAL SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$6,990
- Listing ID: 9195919
- Stock #: A1797
- VIN: JF1GH6C62AG801702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 253,145 KM
Vehicle Description
*2ND SET RIMS/TIERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Impreza 2.5L 4Cyl AWD with 5SP Manual Transmission has Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca.
OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with
all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is
not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for
use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's
expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its
