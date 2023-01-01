$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
2010 Toyota Camry
2010 Toyota Camry
LE 2.5L *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CRUISE CONTROL DRIVER POWER SEAT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
197,000KM
Used
Listing ID: 9637270
Stock #: A1992
VIN: 4T1BF3EK4AU115967
Vehicle Details
Exterior Colour Silver
Interior Colour Tan
Body Style Sedan
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1992
Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 9O5-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2