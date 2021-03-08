Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

163,422 KM

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

S Automatic Alloys Sedan No Accident Certified

2010 Toyota Corolla

S Automatic Alloys Sedan No Accident Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

163,422KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6694727
  Stock #: D6352
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC195386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6352
  • Mileage 163,422 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Toyota Corolla S With Automatic Transmission, Grey on Grey Interior Int. Finance it for as low as $262/ Monthly or $121/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/, AC, Climate Control, Alloys, Bucket Seats, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

