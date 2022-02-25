Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

246,325 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

246,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448000
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC360952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,no accident history,service record,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Sunroof, Alloys, cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Fog lights,remote starter,Keyless entry,etc…..vehicle is being sold certified.....Two set of tires….one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Locks

Email Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
