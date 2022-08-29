Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

221,264 KM

Details Description Features

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

CE

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

221,264KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103438
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5AC330233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8250 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

