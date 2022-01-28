$9,795+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2010 Toyota Matrix
AUTOMATIC XR BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CERTIFIED
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$9,795
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8233689
- Stock #: A1584
- VIN: 2T1KE4EE1AC042139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1584
- Mileage 175,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice Clean Toyota Matrix XR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. White on Grey Interior. Super Reliable, Great on Gas. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth/ AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry. Price Includes Safety Certification & Carfax Report.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.