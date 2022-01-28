Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

175,777 KM

Details Description Features

$9,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

AUTOMATIC XR BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

AUTOMATIC XR BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CERTIFIED

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8233689
  2. 8233689
  3. 8233689
  4. 8233689
  5. 8233689
  6. 8233689
  7. 8233689
  8. 8233689
  9. 8233689
  10. 8233689
  11. 8233689
  12. 8233689
  13. 8233689
  14. 8233689
  15. 8233689
  16. 8233689
  17. 8233689
  18. 8233689
  19. 8233689
  20. 8233689
  21. 8233689
  22. 8233689
  23. 8233689
  24. 8233689
  25. 8233689
  26. 8233689
  27. 8233689
  28. 8233689
  29. 8233689
  30. 8233689
  31. 8233689
  32. 8233689
  33. 8233689
Contact Seller

$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

175,777KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8233689
  • Stock #: A1584
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EE1AC042139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1584
  • Mileage 175,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Clean Toyota Matrix XR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. White on Grey Interior. Super Reliable, Great on Gas. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth/ AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry. Price Includes Safety Certification & Carfax Report.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Ford Taurus Pol...
 176,358 KM
$10,395 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape PRE...
 85,959 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 161,604 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory