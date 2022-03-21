Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

232,462 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Location

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

232,462KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8965588
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE1AC210509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,no accident history,service record,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,power Windows,Power Lock,Alloy wheels,Cruise control,Heated side mirrors,fog lights,Keyless entry,etc…..vehicle is being sold certified, one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

