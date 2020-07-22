Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

215,065 KM

Details Description Features

$8,895

+ tax & licensing
$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARD AUX

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARD AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  • Listing ID: 5380907
  • Stock #: A909
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV9AW044466

$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

215,065KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A909
  • Mileage 215,065 KM

Vehicle Description

*4WD*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota RAV4 AWD 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Running Board. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, 2 Set Keyless, Cruise Control, Running Board, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
New Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Dealer Trade-In
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

