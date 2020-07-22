2010 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper New Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Dealer Trade-In Running Boards / Rails Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.