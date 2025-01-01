$6,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Yaris
2010 Toyota Yaris
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,387KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDBT4K35A1391673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,387 KM
Vehicle Description
In great shape and condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only. RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH: 647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2017 Honda Civic LX 255,325 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium 146,823 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson GL 160,523 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2010 Toyota Yaris