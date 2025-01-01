Menu
In great shape and condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 
8215 LAWSON ROAD 
MILTON ONTARIO 
PH: 647-281-2241

2010 Toyota Yaris

212,387 KM

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
212,387KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDBT4K35A1391673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,387 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only. RELIANCE AUTO  8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO  PH: 647-281-2241  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

