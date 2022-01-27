$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE 4M AWD 2.0L TURBO CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF POWER BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8152897
- Stock #: A1562
- VIN: WVGBV7AX7AW509415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,635 KM
Vehicle Description
*VW SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*MINT CONDITIONS* Nice Clean AWD Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Sport Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Pano Roof, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca//
Vehicle Features
