2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

181,635 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE 4M AWD 2.0L TURBO CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF POWER BLUETOOTH

SE 4M AWD 2.0L TURBO CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF POWER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

181,635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8152897
  • Stock #: A1562
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX7AW509415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,635 KM

Vehicle Description

*VW SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*MINT CONDITIONS* Nice Clean AWD Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror,  CD/AUX, AC, Heated Sport Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Roof Rack,  Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Pano Roof, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

