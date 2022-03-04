Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura MDX

159,534 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

TECH PKG AWD DVD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura MDX

TECH PKG AWD DVD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEAT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8640725
  2. 8640725
  3. 8640725
  4. 8640725
  5. 8640725
  6. 8640725
  7. 8640725
  8. 8640725
  9. 8640725
  10. 8640725
  11. 8640725
  12. 8640725
  13. 8640725
  14. 8640725
  15. 8640725
  16. 8640725
  17. 8640725
  18. 8640725
  19. 8640725
  20. 8640725
  21. 8640725
  22. 8640725
  23. 8640725
  24. 8640725
  25. 8640725
  26. 8640725
  27. 8640725
  28. 8640725
  29. 8640725
  30. 8640725
  31. 8640725
  32. 8640725
  33. 8640725
  34. 8640725
  35. 8640725
  36. 8640725
  37. 8640725
  38. 8640725
  39. 8640725
  40. 8640725
  41. 8640725
  42. 8640725
  43. 8640725
  44. 8640725
  45. 8640725
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

159,534KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640725
  • Stock #: A1677
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H79BH005162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1677
  • Mileage 159,534 KM

Vehicle Description

*SHIFTER PADDLES*7 PASSENGERS*DVD NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura MDX Tech Pkg 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has DVD Entertainment, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, DVD Entertainment, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 175,675 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Frontier...
 29,713 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 AWD 28i ...
 177,732 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory