2011 Audi A4

$12,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8692226

8692226 Stock #: A1722

A1722 VIN: WAUAFCFL2BN053842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

