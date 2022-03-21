Menu
2011 Audi A4

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Audi A4

2011 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

2011 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8692226
  Stock #: A1722
  VIN: WAUAFCFL2BN053842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1722
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi A4 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details. 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

