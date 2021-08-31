Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

134,382 KM

Details Description Features

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

535I LUXURY "M PACKAGE" AWD NAVI CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH HEATED PARKING SENSORS

2011 BMW 5 Series

535I LUXURY "M PACKAGE" AWD NAVI CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH HEATED PARKING SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

134,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7641847
  • Stock #: A1414
  • VIN: WBAFU7C58BC777667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1414
  • Mileage 134,382 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD NAVI REVERSE PARKING SENSOR HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 535XI "M PACKAGE" 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic Transmission. CHARCOAL on WHITE Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Headlight Washers
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

