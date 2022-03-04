Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW X3

138,647 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X3

2011 BMW X3

AWD 28i X DRIVE CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X3

AWD 28i X DRIVE CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8560862
  2. 8560862
  3. 8560862
  4. 8560862
  5. 8560862
  6. 8560862
  7. 8560862
  8. 8560862
  9. 8560862
  10. 8560862
  11. 8560862
  12. 8560862
  13. 8560862
  14. 8560862
  15. 8560862
  16. 8560862
  17. 8560862
  18. 8560862
  19. 8560862
  20. 8560862
  21. 8560862
  22. 8560862
  23. 8560862
  24. 8560862
  25. 8560862
  26. 8560862
  27. 8560862
  28. 8560862
  29. 8560862
  30. 8560862
  31. 8560862
  32. 8560862
  33. 8560862
  34. 8560862
  35. 8560862
  36. 8560862
  37. 8560862
  38. 8560862
  39. 8560862
  40. 8560862
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,647KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560862
  • Stock #: A1678
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C54BL707550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1678
  • Mileage 138,647 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD CERTIFIED*21 SERVICE RECORDS* LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X1 28i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THEd POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 BMW X3 AWD 28i ...
 138,647 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 196,396 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo EX 7 ...
 143,788 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory