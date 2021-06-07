Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Cadillac CTS

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac CTS

2011 Cadillac CTS

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac CTS

PREMIUM

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196225
  • VIN: 1G6DS5ED4B0104436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Very very clean CTS. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Luxury package, fully loaded with Navigation, heated leather seats and huge power sunroof !! Very well maintained car, NO ACCIDENTS, with recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Needs nothing. All maintenance is up to date with a fresh service. JUst a joy to drive. Like new. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2012 Kia Rondo EX
 135,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic EX-L
 220,000 KM
$4,399 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Pilot EX-...
 164,000 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory