2011 Cadillac SRX

170,135 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LUXURY COLLECTION *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

170,135KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Cadillac SRX Luxury Pkg 3.0L V6 With Automatic Transmission has Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, All around Parking Sensors and Heated Seats. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Back and Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Power Heated Leather Seats, Bose Sound System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Power Tail Gate, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Roof Rack, Door Code, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Wood Trim Interior
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

