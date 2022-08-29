$11,895+ tax & licensing
2011 Cadillac SRX
LUXURY COLLECTION *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,135 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Cadillac SRX Luxury Pkg 3.0L V6 With Automatic Transmission has Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, All around Parking Sensors and Heated Seats. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Back and Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Power Heated Leather Seats, Bose Sound System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Power Tail Gate, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Roof Rack, Door Code, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
