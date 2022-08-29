2011 Cadillac SRX

$11,895 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 1 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9302842

9302842 Stock #: A1900

A1900 VIN: 3GYFNAEY2BS646856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1900

Mileage 170,135 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Exterior Spoiler Winter Tires Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights Luxury Package BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

