2011 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT TURBO AUTO BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED 2YR WARANTY

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT TURBO AUTO BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED 2YR WARANTY

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$5,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,523KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4690473
  • Stock #: D5651
  • VIN: 1G1PG5S9XB7174163
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*Very Clean Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Turbo With Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Blue on Grey Int. Finance it for as low as $149/ Monthly or $69/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Bucket Seats, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year/ Unlimited KM, $1000 per claim, Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Convenience
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C

