2011 Chevrolet Cruze

160,170 KM

Details

$5,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2LS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* ECOTECH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  Listing ID: 5338940
  Stock #: A873
  VIN: 1G1PA5SH8B7182450

160,170KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,170 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* NICE CLEAN CHEVROLET CRUZE 2LS AUTOMATIC. Certified with 2 YEAR Warranty Included!! Blue on Black/ White Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Keyless Entry. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
New Tires
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dealer Trade-In
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

