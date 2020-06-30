2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights New Tires Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer CD Changer Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Fully loaded Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Clear Carproof or Carfax Dealer Trade-In Service Records Included

