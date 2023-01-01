Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

88,210 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

ECO 2.4L LT *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CRUISE DRIVER POWER SEAT ALLOYS

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

ECO 2.4L LT *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CRUISE DRIVER POWER SEAT ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10023612
  • Stock #: A2128
  • VIN: 2CNALDEC6B6391456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2128
  • Mileage 88,210 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Very Clean Chevy Equinox LT 2.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

