2011 Chevrolet Equinox

196,494 KM

Details Description Features

$6,795

$6,795
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH REMOTE START ALLOYS CRUISE HITCH

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH REMOTE START ALLOYS CRUISE HITCH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  • Listing ID: 5387384
  • Stock #: A925
  • VIN: 2GNALDEC2B1303379

196,494KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A925
  • Mileage 196,494 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY* Very Clean Chevy Equinox 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Engine Remote Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Fog Lights, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
New Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dealer Trade-In
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

