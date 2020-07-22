2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows New Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Automatic lights Fully loaded Accident Free Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Dealer Trade-In Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.