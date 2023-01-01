Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

157,510 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT *1 OWNER**ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT *1 OWNER**ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10481964
  2. 10481964
  3. 10481964
  4. 10481964
  5. 10481964
  6. 10481964
  7. 10481964
  8. 10481964
  9. 10481964
  10. 10481964
  11. 10481964
  12. 10481964
  13. 10481964
  14. 10481964
  15. 10481964
  16. 10481964
  17. 10481964
  18. 10481964
  19. 10481964
  20. 10481964
  21. 10481964
  22. 10481964
  23. 10481964
  24. 10481964
  25. 10481964
  26. 10481964
  27. 10481964
  28. 10481964
  29. 10481964
  30. 10481964
  31. 10481964
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10481964
  • Stock #: A2326
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU3BF322984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2326
  • Mileage 157,510 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFED* Very Clean Chevrolet Malibu 2LT 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Direction Compass, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 174,720 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 S ...
 209,600 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 193,250 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory