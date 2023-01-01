2011 Chevrolet Malibu

$7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 5 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10481964

10481964 Stock #: A2326

A2326 VIN: 1G1ZD5EU3BF322984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2326

Mileage 157,510 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.