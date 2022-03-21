Menu
2011 Chrysler 200

112,413 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TOURING CONVERTIBLE CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

112,413KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1731
  • VIN: 1C3BC2EG4BN599304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,413 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE 45 DEATILED CRHYSLER SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KILOMETRES*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Chrysler 200 Convertible V6 3.6L with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Silver on Black Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Keyless Entry, Engine remote start, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

At no extra cost to you!! Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

