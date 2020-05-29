Menu
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW&GO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH ALLOYS *FREE ACCIDENT* AUX

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW&GO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH ALLOYS *FREE ACCIDENT* AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,338KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5080848
  • Stock #: A808
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG1BR672765
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*STOW & GO*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Express Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloys and AUX. Blue On Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, 2Sets Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Sliding Doors, Roof Rack, Rear Temp/Climate Control, Dual Climate Control, Wood Trim Interior, Captain Middle Row Seats and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Stow & Go Seats
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • 7 PASSENGER
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Quad Captain Chairs
  • Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • 3rd / Third Row Seats
  • Rear Seats Recline
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Roof Heat/Air
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

