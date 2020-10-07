Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,168 KM

Details Description Features

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express Stow & Go 3.6L V6 7 Passenger Certified

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express Stow & Go 3.6L V6 7 Passenger Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

137,168KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6005943
  Stock #: TRD366
  VIN: 2D4RN4DG8BR690521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD366
  • Mileage 137,168 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan Express Stow & Go. 7 Passenger Silver on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $242/ Monthly or $111/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!!

LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

