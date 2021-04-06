Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Journey

166,873 KM

Details Description Features

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

CREW 3.6L Auto No Accident 7 Passenger Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

CREW 3.6L Auto No Accident 7 Passenger Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6903807
  2. 6903807
  3. 6903807
  4. 6903807
  5. 6903807
  6. 6903807
  7. 6903807
  8. 6903807
  9. 6903807
  10. 6903807
  11. 6903807
  12. 6903807
  13. 6903807
  14. 6903807
  15. 6903807
  16. 6903807
  17. 6903807
  18. 6903807
  19. 6903807
  20. 6903807
  21. 6903807
  22. 6903807
Contact Seller

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

166,873KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6903807
  • Stock #: D6380
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG3BT509715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6380
  • Mileage 166,873 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Dodge Journey Crew 3.6L 7 Passenger With Automatic Transmission, Black on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $242/ Monthly or $111/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Climate Control. Push to Start, Keyless Entry, 8.5 Inch Screen. Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alloys, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!!  LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161  TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.   

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.     

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2012 GMC Canyon SLT ...
 119,327 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 3 Series Sp...
 121,193 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Si ...
 26,493 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory