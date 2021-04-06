2011 Dodge Journey

$6,795 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 8 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6903807

6903807 Stock #: D6380

D6380 VIN: 3D4PG5FG3BT509715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6380

Mileage 166,873 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.