2011 Dodge Ram 1500

176,970 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LARAMIE 5.7L HEMI CREW 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

LARAMIE 5.7L HEMI CREW 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

176,970KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2179
  • Mileage 176,970 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Dodge Ram Laramie 1500 Crew Cab V8 5.7L HEMI with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Power Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

