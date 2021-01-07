Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

215,954 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport Quad Cab 4WD Hemi 5.7L Navi Camera Certified

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport Quad Cab 4WD Hemi 5.7L Navi Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

215,954KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6442146
  Stock #: TRD371
  VIN: 1D7RV1GT0BS684544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD371
  • Mileage 215,954 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Sport Quad Cab Hemi 5.7L V8 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Silver On Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $468/ Monthly or $216/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

