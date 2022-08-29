2011 Dodge Ram 2500

$18,895 + taxes & licensing 2 6 2 , 0 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9283198

9283198 Stock #: A1894

A1894 VIN: 3D7TT2CT8BG609346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1894

Mileage 262,023 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD 4x4 BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.