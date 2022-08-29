$18,895+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 2500
5.7L SLT CREW 4WD NAVI CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9283198
- Stock #: A1894
- VIN: 3D7TT2CT8BG609346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 262,023 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ENGINE REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT HEMI 2500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, and Tow Hitch. Brown on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, navigation System, Running Boards, Bed Liner/Cover,Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys/Chrome, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
