2011 Dodge Ram 2500

262,023 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

5.7L SLT CREW 4WD NAVI CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

262,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9283198
  • Stock #: A1894
  • VIN: 3D7TT2CT8BG609346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1894
  • Mileage 262,023 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ENGINE REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT HEMI 2500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, and Tow Hitch. Brown on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, navigation System, Running Boards, Bed Liner/Cover,Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys/Chrome, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
AWD
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

